Actress Amrita Rao on her Instagram account shared her lovely gondola ride in Venice. Amrita, who is a hardcore fan of the Hollywood classic film The Sound Of Music confesses that the film played on a loop in her home in childhood and hence while in Salzburg revisiting her childhood memories by hopping on to the famous Sound of Music tour was something she was really looking forward to.

Amrita Rao, who made her Bollywood debut along with Shahid Kapoor in Ishq Vishq is now no more active in the industry, but the actress seems to enjoy a perfect summer holiday in Europe. Recently the actress took to Instagram to share her lovely gondola ride in Venice two days ago. But now it seems like the actress has flown from Italy to Austria.

From her post, we can see a typical ‘fan moment’ where she knows the lyrics of the songs by heart. The Sound of Music tour in Salzburg takes you to the famous locations where the film was shot and the tour guide gives the behind the scene trivia of the film which is a delight for true fans of the film.

The actress is seen imitating Julee Andrews’s famous pose from the song Doe a Dear and posted her excitement saying “My Date with Maria and the Von Trapp family.” The famous Von Trapp family of Salsburg consisted of the captain and his seven kids whose lives change after Maria, an aspiring nun, is sent as a governess from a nearby Abby to take care of the seven motherless children.

Interestingly, Amrita would love to play Maria in the Hindi remake of this film if ever made. On the work front, after Thackeray, the actress has confirmed signing one film which is soon to be announced by the makers and is also busy reading a bunch of scripts that would.

