Amruta Khanvilkar Issues Legal Warning Over Himanshu Malhotra Separation Reports: ‘Baseless, Defamatory’

Amruta Khanvilkar has taken legal recourse over reports concerning her marriage to actor Himanshu Malhotra, drawing a clear line between public interest and her right to privacy. In a statement issued on August 10, Amruta’s legal representatives said reports and social media posts concerning her personal life were being monitored and described certain claims as “baseless, defamatory” and potentially intrusive. The statement also warned that appropriate legal action could follow against those responsible for publishing or circulating such material.

What reports claimed about Amruta Khanvilkar and Himanshu Malhotra

The legal warning comes days after a Times of India report claimed that Amruta and Himanshu had been living at separate addresses for around 18 months. The report, however, did not state that the couple had filed for divorce or initiated a legal separation.

According to the report, the couple allegedly continued to share a cordial relationship and remained involved in each other’s lives. It attributed their living arrangement to practical factors including work commitments, finances and family responsibilities. Amruta’s legal team has now objected to the wider circulation of such claims, stressing that freedom of expression does not extend to publishing rumours or unverified allegations that could damage an individual’s reputation or violate their privacy.

When did Amruta and Himanshu get married?

Amruta and Himanshu’s relationship dates back to 2004, when they met while participating in India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj. Their friendship eventually developed into a relationship, and they married on January 24, 2015. The couple also appeared together on Nach Baliye 7 that year and emerged as winners. In a 2021 interview with The Times of India, Himanshu spoke about deliberately keeping their professional and personal lives separate, while describing their relationship as strong and supportive.

Amruta and Himanshu’s careers

Amruta has built a career across Marathi and Hindi cinema, television and dance-based reality shows. She has appeared in films including Raazi and has continued working across Marathi and Hindi projects. Himanshu, meanwhile, is known for television shows including Bhagonwali – Baante Apni Taqdeer and Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei, alongside film appearances.

For now, the couple’s legal statement makes one thing clear: reports about their marriage should not be treated as confirmation of a divorce or formal separation.