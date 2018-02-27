Amul Cooperative has paid a heartfelt tribute to India's first woman superstar Sridevi by featuring the actor's most notable characters in Mom, Khuda Gawah, Mr India and Nagina. The cartoon further read, "Wo Lamhe hum hamesha yaad rakhenge..RIP Mrs India." The 54-year-old actor left for the heavenly abode in Dubai due to 'accidental drowning' as mentioned in the forensic reports.

Known for capturing the country’s mood with their thought provoking and unique cartoons, Amul Cooperative has paid a heartfelt tribute to Bollywood’s favourite superstar Sridevi in their latest cartoon. In the cartoon, the dairy cooperative featured the actor’s noteworthy characters in films Mom, Khuda Gawah, Mr India and Nagina. “Wo Lamhe hum hamesha yaad rakhenge…RIP Mrs India.” Twitteratis were pleasantly surprised with the tribute and appreciated the cooperative for their effort. One of the user commented, “One of the best tributes I have ever seen” while another added, “Her beauty is immortalised now! Thanks Amul!”

Perfect Tribute to #Sridevi Ji.

RIP🙏 — pranav vekariya (@pranav_vekariya) February 26, 2018

Her beauty is immortalised now! Thanks Amul! 💞 — Clueless! (@Lifez_Beautiful) February 26, 2018

One of the best tributes I have ever seen — Surjadip (@surjadipghosh) February 27, 2018

The legendary actor left for the heavenly abode on Saturday night due to accidental drowning. The 54-year-old actor was in Dubai to attend the wedding ceremony of Raadesh actor Mohit Marwah with her husband Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor while her elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor had to stay back in Mumbai due to prior work commitments. The news of Sridevi’s demise has come as a huge shock for the film fraternity as well as her fans all around the world. As the legal proceedings have come to end in Dubai, the actor’s body is being brought to India through a private jet.

The Padma Shri recipient won hearts with some of her iconic performances in films like ‘Chandni’, ‘Sadma’, ‘English Vinglish’, ‘Mr India’ and ‘Chalbaaz’. She made her acting debut at the age of 4 with M.A Thirumugam’s 1969 devotional Tamil film Thunaivan and debuted in Bollywood as a child artiste in Rani Mera Naam. Sridevi’s last on-screen appearance will be in Anand L Rai’s directorial ‘Zero’ starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App