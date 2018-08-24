Actor Amy Jackson, who has rose to fame with films like Madrasapattinam, Thaandavam, Singh Is Bliing and Ek Deewana Tha, is also a social media sensation. With sensuous expressions and a curvaceous body, the diva manages to break the internet every time she posts a new photo. On August 24, Amy shared another jaw-dropping photo in which the actor can be seen soaring the temperatures. Wrapped in a white towel, Amy looks too-hot-to-handle in a black and white photo and is ruling hearts with her seductive expressions and those sexy collar bones are making her upper body look even sexier. The way she is posing for the camera will make you drool!
In another photo, Amy can be seen teasing her fans with her lusty expressions as she poses in a black lacy lingerie. The cute choker tied around the diva’s neck is accentuating her sexy collarbones. On the work front, Amy will be seen in the upcoming film 2.0 co-starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.
Check out Amy Jackson’s steamy photos here: