Amy Jackson is counted amongst the hardworking actors of the industry who started her career while she was just 16. Recently, the actor shared an adorable post with her fiance George Panayiotou and announced about her pregnancy. It seems that the actor is very happy and announced the good news on the occasion of mothers day, which is celebrated on March 31 in the UK.

Amy Jackson, who is best known for sizzling the Internet with her hot photos, recently announced something very big. With an adorable picture, the hottie shared the good news that she is expecting her first child. Earlier to this, the actor had announced about her engagement with her boyfriend George Panayiotou on January 1 through a post and following the same trend, the actor again surprised her fans with her latest post. By expressing her emotions, she quoted that she is very happy and this is the best phrase of her life.

Amy Jackson is counted amongst the most hardworking actors of the industry as she began with her modeling career when she was just 16 years old. She also won the competition of Miss Teen World in 2009 and subsequently, she entered the acting field. She got the first opportunity by director A L Vijay, to feature her as a leading lady in his Tamil period drama film Madrasapattinam. Post to which she continued to feature in multiple language films like Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada. The hardworking girl is also known for her notable roles in films like Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing, Freaky Ali, Tutak Tutak Tukiya, The Villain and 2.0. Some of her future projects include Kick 2 in 2010.

The actor last appeared in the film 2.0, which was a science fiction film with Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar in a negative role. The film is counted amongst the most expensive film till date, produced on the budget of Rs 543 crore. However, the film earned Rs 117.34 crore on the first day of release worldwide and further it crossed Rs 540 crore in the opening weekend. The film garnered a positive response from the audience as well as the critics.

Those of you who are not aware, Amy Jackson got engaged to her longtime boyfriend George Panayiotou, who is a multi-millionaire businessman. On the occasion of mothers day, which is celebrated on March 31 in the UK, she announced about her pregnancy.

