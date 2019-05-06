After announcing her pregnancy, Actor Amy Jackson recently celebrated her engagement in London with close friends and family. The photos from the celebration are going viral on social media. George Panayitou proposed Amy Jackson at Zambia in January. The actor was last seen in the film 2.0 alongside Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.

Actor Amy Jackson is on cloud 9 at the moment! As she gears to welcome a little one into her life with beau George Panayitou, the couple celebrated their engagement with their close friends and family in London. Giving a glimpse of their lavish engagement celebrations, Amy shared a series of photos and videos on her Instagram stories. Several photos from the ceremony have made their way on social media and we have to say the duo look adorable together.

For the celebration, Amy Jackson opted for a white and black thigh-high slit dress with silver heels and shoulder-length blow-dried hair. The dress is subtly hiding Amy Jackson’s baby bump and accentuating her curves. To compliment his lady love, George opted for a mustard full-length shirt with white pants and brown chinos. In the photos that are going viral on social media, Amy and George can be seen posing with their loved ones.

On January 1, 2019, George proposed Amy in Zambia. Sharing an adorable photo on her Instagram account, Amy wrote in the caption that she said yes a gazillion times and called it a start to a new adventure in their life. After announcing her pregnancy on social media, Amy has never shied from flaunting her baby bump. From rocking a bikini to flaunting her baby bump on red carpets, Amy has been embracing her pregnancy in full glory.

Speaking to Hello Magazine, Amy Jackson had earlier admitted that the pregnancy was totally unplanned and they had no idea about it. However, she added that they are definitely ready for it and she doesn’t think one can plan something perfectly. She said that she and George are happy together, they have a beautiful home and are excited to be parents. Amy Jackson was recently seen in the film 2.0 alongside Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.

