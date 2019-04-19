Tollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh and Amy Jackson are among the leading diva's who misses no chance of proving themselves on-screen. Recently, the actors uploaded some hot pictures on social media which are currently buzz on the Internet. In the pictures, Amy is looking stylish dressed in white attire, meanwhile, Rakul Preet is looking alluring dressed in casual attire.

Tollywood hotties Amy Jackson and Rakul Preet are currently winning hearts on the Internet with their hot social media clicks. Starting from dazzling well on-screens to flaunting their fashion games on the Internet, the diva’s seems to top the charts from every segment. Recently, Amy Jackson shared a smoking hot picture on Instagram. Dressed in a white feathery dress and open hair, the actor is winning hearts with her sizzling avatar. Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh who is currently among the favourite list of the fans due to her upcoming film De De Pyaar De and recently shared a stunning picture on social media. In the picture, she is looking flamboyant dressed in a stylish floral print jumpsuit. With small earrings and dewy makeup, the actor is garnering attention on social media.

Currently, the actor is busy with her film De De Pyaar De which is directed by Akiv Ali and co-produced by Luv Tyagi. It is a rom-com film which features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet in lead roles and will hit the silver screens on May 17, 2019.

Rakul Preet is counted amongst the most followed actors of the industry who leaves no stone unturned to impress her fans with her talent and skill. The actor is also serving as a brand ambassador of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao program of Telangana government.

Talking about Amy Jackson. the actor is currently enjoying the most beautiful phase of her life. Some days back, the actor also announced about her engagement bash in London with her boyfriend George Panayiotou on May 5. The ceremony will be held at their residence and the dress code for the lovely occasion is Classy Chic. Reports also revealed that Amy Jackson is slightly inclined towards the Greek wedding.

Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou got engaged on January 1 in Zambia and the actor also flaunted her ring by sharing pictures on Instagram.

Hardworking actor Rakul Preet did her acting debut in Kannada film Gill in 2009 and also participated in Femina Miss India pageant. After flourishing well in modelling finally, the actor decided to become a full-time actor and commenced featuring in Tamil films. Some of her hit films are Kick 2, Rough, Current Theega, Nannaku Prematho and also emerged among the leading actors of the industry.

