Amy Jackson & Ed Westwick Welcome Baby Boy! See First Pics Of ‘Oscar Alexander’

Amy Jackson & Ed Westwick welcomed their first child, Oscar Alexander Westwick. The couple shared heartwarming photos, delighting fans with the joyous announcement.

Actress Amy Jackson and Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Oscar Alexander Westwick. The couple announced the joyous news on social media, sharing heartwarming black-and-white photos of their newborn.

Ed Westwick took to Instagram to introduce their son to the world, posting three intimate images capturing their first moments as a family. One photo shows Amy Jackson tenderly kissing Oscar’s forehead, another captures Ed holding his tiny hand, and a third features the couple embracing their newborn. In the caption, Ed wrote, “Welcome to the world, baby boy. Oscar Alexander Westwick.”

The photos also showcased Oscar wrapped in a monogrammed blanket with his name embroidered on it. Fans and celebrities flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, celebrating the new parents’ special moment.

Amy Jackson, widely known for her roles in Madrasapattinam, Singh is Bliing, and 2.0, has a five-year-old son from a previous relationship. This marks her first child with Ed Westwick, best known for his portrayal of Chuck Bass in Gossip Girl.

The couple’s love story began in 2021 when they met at the Silverstone racetrack in the UK. Their relationship blossomed, leading to their engagement in January 2024. In August of the same year, they tied the knot in a romantic Italian ceremony.

Fans expressed their excitement over the couple’s announcement, with many sending heartfelt messages. One fan commented, “Congratulations, you both make a wonderful family!” while others praised the adorable baby photos.

Amy Jackson is currently focusing on her family life, while Ed Westwick continues to be celebrated for his iconic role in Gossip Girl. The couple now embarks on a new journey of parenthood, cherishing their time with baby Oscar.

