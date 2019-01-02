The star took to her official Instagram handle to share the news with her 6 million fans. In the picture shared by the diva, the duo is posing in front of the picturesque Victoria falls and is showing off her big diamond ring. She had captioned her picture as 1st January 2019 - The start of our new adventure in life, I love you. Thank you for making me the happiest girl in the world.

The year 2018 has been full of back to back extravagant marriages from Deepika Padukone- Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas to Isha Amabani’s wedding, the year 2018 has been full of surprises and luxurious weddings. While the fans are still gushing over these marriages looks like 2019 is not going to be much different as Amy Jackson joins the club! Yes, you read it right 2.0 star is going to tie the knot this year with her longtime boyfriend. The star took to her official Instagram handle to share the news with her 6 million fans. In the picture shared by the diva, the duo is posing in front of the picturesque Victoria falls and is showing off her big diamond ring. She had captioned her picture as 1st January 2019 – The start of our new adventure in life, I love you. Thank you for making me the happiest girl in the world.

Currently, Amy is basking in the success of her film 2.0 opposite superstars Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. Amy Jackson kept her relationship under wraps for a very long time before she posted a sweet message for her Hubby to be George Panayiotou, a businessman. Currently, the couple is vacationing in Zambia. Take a look at their adorable pictures from their vacation here:

