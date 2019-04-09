Amy Jackson and her boyfriend George Panayiotou are all set to throw an engagement bash in London on May 5, 2019. The diva has invited all her close friends and has also kept a dress code for the party. The celebration will take place at their residence and will start from 4 pm.

Amy Jackson, who was last seen in Rajinikanth’s film 2.0 with Akshay Kumar, is all set to throw an engagement party in London. Reports reveal that Amy Jackson and her fiancé George Panayiotou will celebrate their engagement with a grand party on May 5 and the event will be held at their home. Reports suggested that Amy has requested her close friends from the industry to be a part of the ceremony. The invite further added that the dress code of the bash is Classy Chic and will commence from 4 pm. Reports also revealed that Amy is more inclined towards a Greek wedding.

Some days back, the actor announced about her pregnancy and shared her picture with her boyfriend George Panayiotou. It seems that she is very excited about the new phase of her life and shared that this is the perfect time for her.

Talking about the couple, both of them got engaged on January 1 in Zambia. They further shared their adorable pictures on social media. In the picture, Amy is flaunting her engagement ring and quoted that she is much excited to start the new adventure of life.

Talking about her professional life, the hardworking actor started with her modelling career when she was just 16 and won the title of Miss Teen World. She did her debut in A L Vijay’s Tami film Madrasapattinam in 2010. Prooving her skills well, the actor also appeared in films of all languages including Thaandavam, Gethu, Freaky Ali, Thanga Magan and The Villain.

Lastly, she appeared on screen in S. Shankar’s film 2.0 which proved to be, the second highest-grossing film in India and sixth highest-grossing Indian film all over the world. The film was well praised by the fans and the critics particularly praised the performance of Rajnikanth and the visual effects of the film. The film featured Rajnikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in lead roles.

