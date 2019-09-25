After getting engaged in London, some months back, Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou recently got blessed with a boy. It seems that now the couple is planning to get married in the upcoming year in Greece.

Whether it is conquering hearts with her films or drawing a balance between her personal life with her profession, Amy Jackson is among the all allrounders who excels in all fields. Currently, the actor with George Panayiotou is enjoying her best phase of her life as recently, the couple is blessed with a baby boy on September 23. With a cute picture of the newborn, the actor announced the name of her son Andreas after George’s father.

Recently, the reports reveal that the couple is planning to get married next year. Though the couple wanted to tie knots in 2019 itself, now they want their son to turn a few months older. Moreover, since both of them want to get married at a beachside venue, they have already decided Greece be their wedding spot.

Not only this, both of them are currently enjoying their personal space and have also set new goals for many new couples going through this stage especially Amy Jackson for expecting moms with her gym and yoga pictures on social media.

Take a look at the adorable photos of the couple–

In an interview, Amy Jackson revealed the insights of her relationship with fiancé George Panayiotou. She said that both of them know every mood of each other like ugly, happy and sad and today they are inseparable because of their special bond which they both share. Moreover, with their son together they have started a new journey of being parents.

On the work front, Amy Jackson is known for working in various hit films like Singh Is Bling, Ekk Deewana Tha and 2.0. Not only in Hindi cinemas, but she is also known for his Tamil and Telugu films like Thaandavam, Yevadu and Thanga Magan in lead roles. Apart from acting, Amy Jackson is also known in the modelling field and takes the Internet by storm with her hot photoshoots.

