Amy Jackson baby boy Andreas: Its a great news for Amy fans, the diva gave birth to an adorable baby boy, Andreas. Amy today on her Instagram announced the news to her fans to which fans couldn't stop writing lovable comments for the baby. In no time the post went viral. Check the photos here

Amy Jackson baby boy Andreas: Its an amazing day for Amy Jackson and her boyfriend George Panayiotou, Amy today gave birth to an adorable baby boy, Andreas. The couple shared their special moments with their fans by posting a photo on social media, in which Amy can be seen holding the baby boy and her boyfriend George kissing on Amy’s forehead.

Amy captioned the photo and wrote: Our Angel, welcome to the world, Andreas. As soon as the video was posted it went viral and Amy fans from all around the world greeted the couple with love and blessings. A week ago Amy posted her baby shower photos flaunting her baby bump, and in the photo, the diva looks absolutely stunning in sky blue dress.

Also Read: Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, The Zoya Factor, Prassthanam box office collection day 3: Newcomers Karan Deol, Sahher Bambba outscore Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Kapoor’s films

However, in March 2019 the actresses announced her pregnancy news to the world, just after her boyfriend proposed her in the most romantic way. On the professional front, the diva till now has worked in more than 20 films and not just Bollywood by Telugu, Tamil and English too. Talking about Bollywood she has performed in many big-budget films like Singh Is Bliing, Freaky Ali and Tutak Tutak Tukiya.

Check Photos:

Currently, Amy has not planned to make a comeback in Bollywood as she wants to focus on her restaurant business in London which she has opened up with her mother. Amy also launched one app and collaborated with New York-based startup EscapeX.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App