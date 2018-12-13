Amy Jackson hot photos: Amy Jackson took to her official Instagram handle to share pictures from the British Fashion Awards. The diva is dressed in JW Anderson creation, donning a beautiful black full sleeves top and pink pleated skirt Amy looks beautiful as she poses for the camera.

Amy Jackson hot photos: Model cum actress Amy Jackson is famous for her killer body and her stunning looks has taken Instagram by storm with her latest pictures. The British model started her acting career 8 years back in the Tollywood industry with Madrasapattinam opposite Tollywood fame Arya. The film was helmed by A.L Vijay and was the highest grossing movies of the year. Currently, the Singh Is Bliing actor is basking in the success of her latest film 2.0 opposite superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.

On December 13, 2018, Amy Jackson took to her official Instagram handle to share pictures from the British Fashion Awards. The diva is dressed in JW Anderson creation, donning a beautiful black full sleeves top and pink pleated skirt Amy looks beautiful as she poses for the camera. She has paired off her attire with an elegant bun, kohled eyes, and nude lipstick. The social media sensation has garnered 136k likes on her latest photo and the comments section is flooded with compliments for her ethereal beauty. Take a look at there pictures from the event here:

Amy Jackson in her 8-year long career has done 16 movies among which she got back to back blockbuster hits this year with The Villain and 2.0.

