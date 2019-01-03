Amy Jackson photos: 2.0 actor Amy Jackson leaves no chance of astonishing her fans with her hot updates. The Internet sensation kills Internet on daily bases and updates her fans regularly with her updates. In her recent uploads, the actor is looking stunning in a casual dress. Her no makeup look with expressions is making her fans go crazy and has garnered massive likes and comments.

Amy Jackson hot photos: Amy Jackson never misses a chance of gaining attention on social media. The diva lastly quenched the thirst of her fans and appeared on the silver screens with her superhit science fiction film– 2.0 with Rajinikanth. The film was produced with an estimated budget of ₹543 crore and was the most expensive Indian film till date. Recently, the actor shared a hot selfie on her official Instagram handle and killed the Internet by her smashing looks. She is looking stunning dressed in casual attire. Her no makeup look and cute expressions are stealing hearts on Instagram with about numerous likes and comments.

The Internet sensation has about 6.3 million followers on Instagram and leaves no stone unturned to astonish her fans with her sexy photos. Recently, the diva was also making news for announcing her engagement with her boyfriend George Panayiotou. The actor began with her career in modelling when she was just 16-year-old. The diva is a multi-talented actor and has worked in Indian films of all languages. Some of her hit films are–Singh Is Bliing, Freaky Ali, Tutak Tutak Tukiya and Ekk Deewana Tha.

