Basking in the success of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0, Amy Jackson is raising temperatures on social media with her latest photo. In the photo shared by Amy Jackson on her official Instagram account, she can be seen posing in a multi-coloured bikini. As she poses for the camera under a shower, Amy looks too hot to handle. Take a look at the photo here-

As Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s mega-film 2.0 emerged as a blockbuster, the Internet found its new crush in the film’s human-robot Amy Jackson. With her sensational looks and too-hot-to-handle persona, Amy has emerged as a social media sensation and leaves no stone unturned to soar temperatures with her breathtaking persona. As she currently spends quality time with her fiance in South Africa, the diva took to her official Instagram account a few hours ago to share her latest photo that is setting the Internet on fire.

Posing in an off-shoulder multi-colored bikini, Amy looks uber-hot as she poses for the camera while taking a shower. With her sultry expressions and curvaceous figure, the diva is making everyone go weak in the knees, giving other leading ladies of Indian film industry a run for their money. Garnering over 2 lakh likes, the photo is on a record-breaking spree and social media users cannot stop showering praises and compliments in the comment section.

Having worked in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada films, Amy has also essayed the role of Saturn girl in the CW’s superhero series Supergirl in the third season. In Bollywood, Amy Jackson has featured in films like Ek Deewana Tha and Singh Is Bliing.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More