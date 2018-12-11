Amy Jackson photos: Actor Amy Jackson, who recently stunned everyone with her performance in blockbuster film 2.0, is raising the hotness meter with her latest photoshoot. In the photos shared by Amy Jackson on her official Instagram account, the diva can be seen making a bold statement in a grey power-suit. Looking absolutely breathtaking, Amy is taking social media by storm with her latest photos.

After taking box office by a storm with her latest release 2.0 co-starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, Actor Amy Jackson is leaving no stone unturned to stun the audience. Known to soar temperatures with her sensuous and sultry photos, the diva is back at it again. On December 11, the diva took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photo and shting e undoubtedly looks smoking hot in it.

To make a statement, Amy is raising the hotness quotient in a sexy power-suit. With a grey oversized blazer and matching pants, the diva is accentuating her look with minimal jewellery, sultry makeup and blow-dried hair. As she strikes a seductive pose in front the camera, Amy is posing a tough competition to all other gorgeous ladies of Indian Film Industry.

Interesingly, shared just a few hours ago, the photo has already garnered more than 4 lakhs and the count does not seem to stop anytime soon. With this, the social media users have flooded the comment section with compliments praising Amy’s majestic looks and too hot to handle avatar.

On the professional front, Amy Jackson recently starred in the blockbuster film 2.0 alongside South superstar Rajinikanth and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. Regarded as the spiritual successor of 2010 film Enthiran, 2.0 is one of the most expensive Indian films.

Have a look at 2.0 actor Amy Jackson’s too hot to handle photos here-

