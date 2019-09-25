Actress Amy Jackson shares a picture from her baby's first outing, the mother-son duo is looking adorable that one just can't take their eyes off from.

Amy Jackson and her fiance Geoge Panayiotou became parents to a beautiful boy Andreas. Two days back Amy gave birth to the beautiful boy and posted a photo of her on the hospital bed with her son Andreas and today she was all dressed up and took her baby out and here is the lovely photo which is making rounds on the internet.

Amy is wearing an off-white turtle neck dress and carried her little cute baby in her arms and took a mirror photo and shared it on her Instagram which has gone viral and has made the netizens go crazy over it. She even posted a video in which she is holding the little hand of her baby and captioned it as baby’s first day out.

Amy got engaged earlier this year with George Panayiotou in Zambia and her fiance proposed her on the raft while there was sunset and it was a cute romantic proposal that every girl dreams of.

Amy and George are all set to get married by next year in the exotic location of Greece. Andreas will be of a few months when the couple will tie the knots and will encounter his parent’s marriage in front of him.

Amy was quite active on Instagram from the days when she was pregnant and so is now and has kept her social media active as she posted a picture of her baby the day he was born and so is now when she took him out for his first outing.

The couple announced the pregnancy news in the month of March. Amy Jackson started her Bollywood career with the film Ek Deewana Tha opposite Prateik Babbar and after that, she was seen in the film opposite Akshay Kumar in Singh Is Bling. Amy was not only part of Bollywood films but also in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App