Amy Jackson Photos: A social media enthusiast, British model, actress and an emerging Bollywood diva, Amy Jackson adding beauty to the Internet with her latest photo on Instagram. The actress who will be seen next in Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0, has stormed the internet with her latest photo and it’s simply elegant.

Wearing a chequered pink and black pents, black top coupled with sunny red shades, and a beautiful on her face, the Amy Jackson has put the elegant best in her latest post.

Giving credit for her latest appearance to Elisabetta Franchi, who is a fashion designer by profession and an animalist by heart. Amy Jackson said that Elisabetta Franchi has hot her ready for the morning meeting. A social media savvy, Amy Jackson continues to treat her fans with her beautiful and sensuous photos. Her popularity in India has only witness a rise and is being as an upcoming star in the Indian entertainment industry.

Waiting for her upcoming film 2.0 along starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, it will be interesting to see how the British actress performs in the forthcoming scientific thriller movie. The trailer of 2.0 was also released a couple of weeks ago which received a mixed response. Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson will be playing as robots in the film and its remain extremely interesting at present what the film really has to offer.

