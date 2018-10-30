Amy Jackson Instagram photo: British actress and model Amy Jackson has once again stormed the internet with her latest photo on Instagram sharing a glimpse of the set from her upcoming film 2.0 starring south sensation Rajinikanth and Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar. Amy Jackson who has more than 5.5 million followers on Instagram shared the post with a cute caption saying kisses from behind the scenes of 2 point 0 movie.

In her latest photo, Amy Jackson is seen wearing a black-grey coloured techno outfit and getting herself clicked with a pout. British actress Amy Jackson who has been part of Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and Tamil films had recently shared her life story about a dream which she recently fulfilled. Taking it to her Instagram, Amy Jackson had said her dream of becoming a part of clothing brand Guess have finally become true. Amy said that she used to dream about this when she was just 10 while using posters of Guess Girls to decorate her room. But it was because of Paul Marciano — Moroccan-born American fashion designer and the clothing brand Guess itself that her dream had come true.

Prior to this, in another viral post, Amy Jackson had recently shared a photo of her in which she was looking absolutely stunning. Amy Jackson who had featured in Singh is Bliing movie had shared a sensuous photo to treat her fans and keeping her social media popularity rocking. Her upcoming film 2.0 starring Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth will hit theatres on November 29, 2018.

