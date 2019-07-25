Amy Jackson maternity shoot: Amy Jackson whoo took everybody by storm by announcing that she is pregnant after 2.0 release recently got her maternity shoot done and oh Boy! she looks like a diva in a black bodysuit!

Amy Jackson maternity shoot: After making a name for herself in Tollywood and Bollywood, Amy Jackson is one of the prettiest actresses who have won our hearts with her performance and her dance moves. After featuring in 2.0, the actor confirmed the news of being pregnant with boyfriend George Panayiotou. The actor has now shared another photo from her maternity shoot and oh boy! she looks pretty as always.

Striking a pose in a figure-hugging black gown with a thigh-high slit, paired with a hat. Hinting to the female photographer she captioned her post as Wurrrkin Mama, thrilled to bits with these images from the fabulous female. The actors look drop-dead gorgeous as she gets showered with praises for slaying her maternity shoot. Active as always-on internet, the diva keeps sharing photos with her baby bump.

Talking about her comments section, actor Lisa Haydon commented on the post as uff holy Smokes Mama!! Rosie Fortescue, jewellry designer said OMG, Esha Gupta too commented oh May, among any other comments. The photo has crossed 22ok likes and the count seems unstoppable. See photos:

Last month, Amy Jackson was vacationing with boyfriend in Cyprus where she had announced the beginning of the third trimester. Sunbathing next to the pool and having a cozy time with the boyfriend, Amy shared a series of photos of her having one gala time.

See photos:

Amy Jackson started her career back in 2010 with Tamil movie Madrasapattinam and was nominated for Vijay Award for best debut actress followed by Ekk Deewana Tha in 2012 with which she marked her entry into Bollywood. Some of her other movies are- Thaandavam, Yevadu, I. The movie I bagged her fae and she was nominated thrice for awards. Singh Is Bling, Thanga Magan, Gethu, Theri, Freaky Ali, Abhinetri, Devi, Tutak Tutak Tukiya, Boogie Man, The Vilian and 2.0 are her other films. 2.0 being her last movie before announcing she is pregnant.

