Singh Is Bling actor Amy Jackson has recently set the Internet ablaze with her ravishing looks. In her recent upload, the actor is looking stunning dressed in a black gown. With a fully studded snake style neck piece and perfect hairdo, the actor kills the Internet with her looks.

Amy Jackson is counted among the allrounders of the industry. With her dazzling smile and hardworking attitude, the actor manages to win the hearts of her fans every now and then. Lastly, the actor was seen on the screens in the movie 2.0 with Akshay Kumar and Rajnikanth. Recently, the actor has drawn the attention of her fans on social media with her super hot pictures. The actor is dressed in a black gown which is looking alluring. Her breathtaking looks and red lipstick has set the Internet on fire. Moreover, her perfect hairstyle has added more to her pretty looks. In just a few hours of the upload, the picture on Instagram has garnered more than one lakh likes with overloading comments which prove that the heartthrob rules over her fans hearts.

The most stylish and attractive part of the picture is her studded snake style neck piece. Many times Amy is snapped with her fiance George, going out for dinner dates. Amy has been serving the Bollywood industry since 2015 with her Hindi debut Singh Is Bling with Akshay Kumar. The hardworking girl has established herself well in the industry with her talent in a very short time and that is quite visible with her large fan base on social media. The girl commenced with her modeling while she was just 16 and at that small age, she also won Miss Teen World competition in 2009. She began working in Indian cinemas with a Tamil movie Madrasapattinam which was her debut. Post to it, she has featured in various language films like Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Telugu. She has depicted her notable roles in movies like Singh Is Bliing, Freaky Ali, Ekk Deewana Tha. The Internet sensation has about 6.6 million followers on Instagram which proves that the hottie misses no moment of swaying her fans with her looks.

