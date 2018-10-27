Singh Is Bliing actor Amy Jackson took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest sensuous photos. The lady who is all set to entertain her huge fan following with Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0. Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 will hit the theatres on November 29, this year.

British model and actor Amy Jackson has a surprise for her fans. Yes, the lady who is not only popular in Hindi cinema but has also been a part of Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films, recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her sexy photo in the hot avatar. Well, seems like the lady knows how to treat her huge fan following and keep them happy by sensuous pictures and videos. In a black coat and black lowers, the Singh is Bliing actress is busy sunbathing in California.

Well, you have to accept it that Amy Jackson is the perfect example of beauty. The subtle makeup and gorgeous photo brought around 161197 likes within few hours. This is not the first time that Amy Jackson chose to tease her 5.4 million fan following, the lady has been posting some uber hot photos on social media that can simply make her fans go crazy. Take a look at the seductive photo Amy Jackson posted on Instagram from Los Angeles, California.

Yesterday, the lady posted her dream really do come true picture on Instagram. While sharing her childhood memories with her fans, the lady talked about how 10 years ago she plastered her bedroom wall with posters of Guess Girls. In her post, she thanked the iconic Guess family.

Helmed by S. Shankar, 2.0 is bankrolled by Allirajah Subaskaran and Raju Mahalingam. The science fiction film starring Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey, Adil Hussain, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Riyaz Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a cameo. Made under the banners of Lyca Productions, 2 point 0 will hit the theatres on November 29, this year.

