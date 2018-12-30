Amy Jackson hot photos: Amy Jackson leaves no stone unturned to surprise her fans with her hot and sexy photos. In her recent uploads, the diva is looking appealing dressed in a printed monokini. The Internet sensation has about 6.3 million followers on Instagram which proves the actor to be her fans favourite.

Amy Jackson hot photos: Internet sensation Amy Jackson began her career in modelling when she was just 16-year-old and also won Miss Teen World Competition in the year 2009. Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her hot photos. In the picture, she is looking sizzling, swimming amidst water in Johannesburg. She is looking too hot wearing a monokini.

The Internet sensation has about 6.3 million followers on Image-sharing platform–Instagram and is counted amongst the hottest actors of the Industry. The hottie did her Tamil debut–Madrasapattinam in the year 2010 and post to it, she continued to give a series of hit films like–Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing, Freaky Ali, Tutak Tutak Tukiya and many more. Recently, the diva was making headlines for her latest movie–2.0 in which she was seen sharing screens with Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. The movie came out to become the second highest grossing film in India and the sixth highest-grossing Indian film all over the world. The movie was produced with an estimated budget of ₹543 crore.

