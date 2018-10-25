British actress and model Amy Jackson who has worked in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, films, has taken it to Instagram and said that dreams really do come true. Talking about one of her dreams about which she used to think when she was just 10 years old, Amy Jackson said that Moroccan-born American fashion designer Paul Marciano and Guess (American clothing brand) have her dream come true.

British actress and model Amy Jackson who has worked in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, films, has taken it to Instagram and said that dreams really do come true. Talking about one of her dreams about which she used to think when she was just 10 years old, Amy Jackson said that Moroccan-born American fashion designer Paul Marciano and Guess (American clothing brand) have her dream come true. Sharing the story on her Instagram, Amy Jackson said that she was just 10 years old when she was thinking about this dream while plastering her bedroom wall using posters of Guess girls.

Thanking those who are responsible for getting her dream come true, Amy Jackson in a thank you note to Paul on her Instagram said that she has no words to express how much this means for her to be part of the Guess family. She thanked Paul for believing in her and giving this opportunity. Amy Jackson also thanked three other people named Renee, Vienna, Christina, for making a wonderful day on some particular set. She termed Renee, Vienna, Christina as boss ladies.

Crediting some other people who were part of the shoot, Amy Jackson thanked Josh Ryan — American fashion photographer based in Los Angeles — saying that finally they (Josh and Jackson) have shot together. Jackson complimented Josh for her amazing vision and said she won’t be able to wait to see the results of the work they have just done. However, she did leave an advice for Josh telling her that she needs to work on her British accent.

Talking about Guess, it’s an American clothing brand and retailer, which produces iconic clothing for men and woman along with accessories including watches, bags, shoes and other products.

Meanwhile, apart from working in Indian films, Amy Jackson was part of CW’s superhero series Supergirl in which she played the role of Imra Ardeen (Saturn Girl) in the third season. Amy Jackson began her modelling career at the age of 16 and in 2009, she won Miss Teen World competition.

