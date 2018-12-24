Amy Jackson hot photos: In her recent uploads Amy Jackson looks exquisite in a winter trendy dress. She is looking adorable dressed in a high neck fur pullover with a printed stole. The diva looks enjoying her time to the fullest having a mango and vanilla mousse.

Amy Jackson hot photos: 2.0 actor Amy Jackson is counted amongst the most good looking actors of the industry. The diva leaves no chance of updating her fans with her professional and personal updates. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest photos. The actor is looking alluring dressed in a high neck fur pullover with a printed stole.

It seems the diva is enjoying her time to the fullest having mango and vanilla mousse. The diva is best known for her hot looks, trendy attires and sensuous dance moves. The diva began with her modelling career when she was just 16 years old and won Miss Teen World in 2009. The diva has till now featured in numerous Indian films in all languages which includes–Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

The diva commenced her acting career with her Tamil debut movie–Madrasapattinam. Later on, she appeared in a series of movies–Yevadu, Singh Is Bliing, Freaky Ali, Abhinetri, Tutak Tutak Tukiya, 2.0 and many more. She was last seen in science fiction action movie–2.0 with Rajinikanth alongside Akshay Kumar. 2.0 was produced with an estimated budget of ₹543 crore and it is one of the most expensive Indian films till date.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More