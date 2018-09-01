Amy Jackson, who made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer Singh Is Kinng, is ruling the Instagram with her latest photo. In the photo, Amy is raising temperatures with her all-black avatar in which she looks undeniably sexy. Known to flaunt her curvaceous body and sizzling looks, Amy has time and again proved that she is the queen of seduction.

When it comes to soaring the temperatures with her sensuous persona and sizzling curvaceous body, trust no one but Amy Jackson. One look at her official Instagram account and one can note that Amy is the queen of seduction and gives the leading actors and models a run for their money. Keeping the hotness quotient up high, the diva shared a breathtaking photo on her Instagram account in which she is sizzling in an all-black look. Looking like a beauty killer in a black top paired with leather shorts and stilettoes, Amy kept her look sharp and sexy with her hair pushed back into a pony and red lipstick.

In the photo, Amy can be seen flaunting her long sexy legs as she strikes a picture-perfect pose on an animal print sofa. As soon as Amy shared the photo, her fans and followers could not resist and started showering compliments on the starlet. Known to raise temperatures with her irresistibly hot photos, Amy never misses a chance to flaunt her well-toned body and sexy persona that give make anyone’s heart skip a beat.

Wild1 🐆 A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on Sep 1, 2018 at 12:50am PDT

After making a power-packed debut with Tamil film Madrasapattinam, Amy starred in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada as well as Hindi films. The sexy diva stepped into the Bollywood industry with Akshay Kumar-starrer Singh Is Bliing, that also starred Lara Dutta and Kay Kay Menon.

Check out Amy Jackson’s other too hot to handle photos:

treatyaselffff A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on Aug 23, 2018 at 6:50am PDT

Adios 🤸🏻‍♀️ A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on Aug 10, 2018 at 7:50am PDT

