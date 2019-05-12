Amy Jackson, who is known for her film 2.0, is currently setting the Internet on fire as she turned cover girl for a magazine. With uber-hot pictures and stylish attires, the actor conquered many hearts on the Internet. Flaunting her baby bump, the actor's latest photoshoot is unmissable, have a look

Amy Jackson is among the leading actors who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with her smoking hot pictures. Amy Jackson, who announced her pregnancy with her beau George Panayitou, recently turned CoverGirl for a magazine. Flaunting her baby bump in various stunning attires, the actor has currently set the Internet on fire. The actor is currently gearing up for the next phase of her life as she will soon embrace motherhood. Some days back, the actor got engaged with her boyfriend George Panayitou and the pictures of the engagement ceremony got viral in no time.

Giving major summer vibes by appearing in the special issue of the magazine, Amy Jackson created a buzz dressed in a black floral ball gown. In the second picture, the actor donned a sheer black gown with contrasting prints and flaunted her baby bump.

The hardworking actor commenced with her career in the age of 16 when she won Miss Teen World competition in the year 2009. Post to which she got the offer from filmmaker A. L. Vijay to feature in Tamil film Madrasapattinam in 2010. The actor has subsequently worked in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi films and leaves no chance of creating a buzz on social media.

In the year 2017 and 2018, the actor also appeared in a web series Supergirl in the role of Imra Ardeen from season 3 to 9. The actor majorly shot to popularity when she appeared with Akshay Kumar in the Hindi film Singh Is Bling in 2015.

The actor is best known for her fashion statement and misses no chance of spreading her hotness on social media with her uber-hot pictures and videos. The actor is also a fitness enthusiast and misses no chance of hitting the gym and also uploads workout pictures on the Internet.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App