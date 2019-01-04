Amyra Dastur hot sexy photos: The stunning lady who was last seen The Trip, took to her official Instagram handle to share her sexy mermaid look video. Ringing in New Year 2019 with all fun on the beach of Goa, Amyra Dastur set the Internet on fire with her sexy clip that has so far garnered over 40k likes.

Amyra Dastur hot sexy photos: The hot and sexy Amyra Dastur who made her acting debut with Issaq in 2013 hardly miss a chance of letting her fans know about her personal as well as professional life. The gorgeous Bombay beauty is not only famous in Bollywood industry but is also a known face in Telugu film industry. The stunning lady who made her fan go gaga by becoming the runaway bride in the latest season of popular YouTube series, The Trip, wished her huge fan following with sexy and sizzling video.

Amyra Dastur took to her official Instagram account to share her sexy photo in a pink monokini. Stepping in 2019 in a perfect mermaid avatar, Amyra gave a perfect treat to her fans who jam-packed her comment section with praises, love and wishes. Not just that, her post for over 1.2 million followers, garnered over 253k likes on social media. The gorgeous lady went to Goa to celebrate to bid adieu to 2018. If you missed her water baby post on Instagram, take a look at the video here:

On the work front, Amyra Dastur will star in Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Mental Hai Kya. The film which is helmed by Prakash Kovelamudi and bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Shailesh R Singh under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures, Karma Media and Enterment, will hit theatres on March 29.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More