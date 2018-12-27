The trailer of the much-awaited film "An Accidental Prime Minister" has been released. The star cast of the movie includes Anupam Kher as ex-PM Manmohan Singh and Akshay Khanna as Sanjaya Baru, who worked as a spokesperson and media advisor between May 2004 and August 2008.

The trailer gives us a deep insight into the work of perfection done in the field of direction as well as acting. As per the trailer, it is confirmed that the movie will provide the audience with behind-the-scenes of the UPA administration, the conflicts between Manmohan Singh and his party. It highlights the fact that Singh was in the series of constant conflicts with former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was in the process of pushing her son Rahul Gandhi more into the politics.

The main role of Dr Manmohan Singh is justified by the veteran actor Anupam Kher who left no stone unturned to be in the character and be exactly like the ex-Prime Minister of the nation on screen.

During the launch of the trailer “The biggest challenge for me was the voice. It is the most difficult role I have ever done because everyone knows Manmohan Singh very well” Anupam said. He also told the media that to get into the character completely he watched the videos of ex-PM for hours and even meditated for that.

Here’s the trailer of the movie:

