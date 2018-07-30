Fashion enthusiast Anand Ahuja is ringing in his birthday today on July 30, 2018. On the occasion of his birthday, Sonam Kapoor along with Anil Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor took to their social media to extend their wishes for the superstar. To make the day even more special, Rhea Kapoor went a mile ahead and gifted him a unique and thoughtful gift.

Celebrity couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s love story is what dreams are made of. From striking a perfect balance between Bollywood and Fashion to making everyday phenomenal with their sparkling chemistry, the duo have emerged as one of the most adorable and loved couples of the country. As Anand Ahuja turns a year older today on July 30, the fashion entrepreneur ringed in his super special birthday with none other than Sonam and his family at their Mumbai residence.

Sharing a series of photos on her Twitter handle, Sonam wished a very happy birthday to the love of her life and the kindest soul she knows. She added he makes her world better and she feels so blessed to have him in his life.

The Jhakaas actor Anil Kapoor, who is gearing for the theatrical release of his upcoming film Fanney Khan on August 3, shared a photo with Anand on his official Instagram handle. In the photo, the actor can be seen clicking a photo of Anand’s birthday cake on his phone while Anand seems equally interested in the photo he is clicking.

Posting a sweet message for Anand, Anil wrote that he chased his dream and now he is living them. It cannot get better than this. Wishing him a happy birthday, he added that he is already having a hell of a year and he hopes that the coming years will be filled with even more success and happiness.

To make his day a little more special, Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor went a step ahead and gifted Anand a flower bouquet designed in the shape of a Nike shoe. In the caption, Rhea wrote that she did not what shoe she really wanted so she made sure she had one that she was sure he did not have.

