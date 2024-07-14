Anant Ambani Gifts Guests with Customised Luxury Watches Worth Rs 1.5 Crore Each

Anant Ambani gifted luxurious, customised watches to select guests at his grand wedding to Radhika Merchant, held in Mumbai on July 12. These remarkable gifts were specially crafted for the occasion, reflecting the Ambani family’s penchant for luxury and attention to detail.

Exclusive Gifts for Honored Guests

The bespoke watches, valued at approximately Rs 1.5 crore each, are limited-edition pieces from the prestigious Audemars Piguet collection.

A Wedding Marked by Grandeur

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant‘s wedding was a star-studded affair, attended by a who’s who of celebrities and dignitaries. The couple’s nuptials were celebrated with great fanfare, with lavish decorations, gourmet cuisine, and high-profile entertainment marking the event.

The Significance of the Gesture

The gifting of such luxurious watches is a testament to the Ambani family’s tradition of honoring their guests with extraordinary gestures. Each timepiece serves as a symbol of gratitude and respect.

The extravagant wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant not only captured headlines for its star-studded guest list and opulent celebrations but also for the thoughtful and lavish gifts that left a lasting impression on those who attended.

