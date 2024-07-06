Anant Ambani Outfit For Sangeet Ceremony Had Real Gold, Radhika Merchant Opted For A Custom Dress With Swarovski Crystals

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, who will soon tie the knot, hosted a lavish sangeet ceremony on Friday, July 5. Numerous celebrities from the entertainment business were present for the celebrations, along with friends and relatives.

The prospective bride and groom selected ethnic outfits created by renowned designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. You’ll be astounded by the minute touches that went into producing the design.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani looked amazing at their sangeet ceremony yesterday night. Anant looked stunning in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla-designed bandhgala jacket and trousers pair, while Radhika looked stunning in a lehenga and off-the-shoulder top.

Radhika’s outfit is adorned with sparkling Swarovski crystals, and Anant’s jacket is reportedly made of actual gold, according to Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s Instagram page!

Anant’s black and gold bandhgala jacket has a fitted cut, full-length sleeves, front button closures, a split Mandarin collar, and real gold floral decorations. He accessorised it with black kurta trousers and shirt.

Anant’s sangeet ceremony costume was completed with black dress shoes, a trimmed beard, and hair pulled back in a ponytail.

Radhika’s beige and gold lehenga set has a tight silhouette, a cropped hem, and an off-the-shoulder top adorned with Swarovski crystals. Her floor-length hemline, minimal flair, and Swarovski crystal embellishments define her A-line lehenga.

She accessorised the look with a green silk drape embroidered with flowers, a diamond necklace with an emerald pendant, a bracelet, delicate earrings, loose, centre-parted hair, winged eyeliner, and a simple glam look.

On July 12, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani, and industrialist Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren Merchant, will tie the knot. The wedding festivities for the couple will last until July 14.

