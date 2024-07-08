Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Salman Khan To Arjun Kapoor, B-Town Stars Enjoy The Grand Haldi Ceremony

After a grand sangeet ceremony on July 5, the Ambanis hosted a lavish haldi ceremony as part of the celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani wedding. The who’s who of Bollywood landed at the event making the Internet go wild with excitement.

Several videos of Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor among others were shared on Instagram users where they were seen arriving at the location of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s haldi ceremony.

On social media, a video also showed father and son duo Mukesh Ambani and Akash Ambani posing for the camera. Scroll down to know all the details.

Nita Ambani looked stunning in a golden outfit with a border crafted using the delicate silver chatai technique. Sullen sleeves with silver embroidery at the cuffs adorned the garment.

The zardozi and antique embroidery, when paired with a double-drape dupatta, heightened the overall shimmering effect. With a striking pair of silver jhumkas and a matching golden maang tikka, Nita Ambani enhanced her appearance even more.

Renowned singer Rahul Vaidya is reportedly set to perform at the grand ceremony for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s haldi ceremony.

The highly anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is scheduled for July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.

The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, following traditional Hindu Vedic customs. On Wednesday, the Ambanis hosted the mameru or mausalu ceremony, a Gujarati wedding tradition where the bride’s maternal side visits her with sweets and gifts.

Last week, the couple also hosted a Mameru ceremony, which is a custom in which the bride receives gifts from her maternal uncle. The Ambani family blessed and married impoverished couples in a large-scale wedding ceremony held in Mumbai prior to the festivities.

A lavish sangeet ceremony was held at NMACC on Friday, July 5. The pre-wedding festivities featured performances by Rihanna and Katy Perry, before Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber enthralled guests at the sangeet ceremony. Wearing slacks, a cap and a white shirt, Justin sang several of his well-known songs, such as “Baby,” “Boyfriend,” and “Sorry.”

