Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant Wedding: Three Falcon-2000 Jets, Over 100 Private Planes Hired For The Big Day

The Ambanis do it big and they do it better. Amid the wedding arrangements of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, they have reportedly rented three Falcon-2000 jets to transport guests for the big event in Mumbai on Friday.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s younger son is marrying his long-time girlfriend in one of the most significant Indian weddings in recent times. Rajan Mehra, CEO of the air charter company Club One Air, stated that the Ambanis have rented three Falcon-2000 jets from his company to transport wedding guests. He also expects over 100 private planes to be used for the events.

MUST READ: Kiara Advani Admits To Being ‘Recently Introduced To Tennis’ By Husband Sidharth Malhotra As They Go On A Wimbledon Date

Rajan Mehra told news agency Reuters, “The guests are coming from all over and each aircraft will make multiple trips across the country.”

The grand Indian wedding will be held at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), situated in Mumbai’s central business district. From July 12-15, roads near the venue will be restricted to “event vehicles” only between 1 PM and midnight. Mumbai’s traffic police have issued a detailed advisory on road restrictions for these three days.

The main wedding ceremony is scheduled for Friday, July 12, followed by a day for blessings (Shubh Aashirwad) and a reception on the subsequent days.

Traffic around the venue has already slowed as the area is being decorated with lights and red flowers. Marigolds and bright yellow lights are also being used to adorn the trees outside Ambani’s 27-story mansion, Antilia, in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Oscar Winning ‘RRR’ Song ‘Naatu Naatu’ Is Not My Best Composition, Says MM Keeravani