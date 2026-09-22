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Home > Entertainment News > Anant Nag To Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan And Yami Gautam: Big Names To Watch At National Film Awards 2026 — Watch Live

Anant Nag To Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan And Yami Gautam: Big Names To Watch At National Film Awards 2026 — Watch Live

The 72nd National Film Awards will be held in Gujarat on September 22, with Anant Nag, Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam and Randeep Hooda among the major names set to receive honours.

Mammootty, Yami Gautam, Anant Nag and Kartik Aryan (Image: IMDb)
Mammootty, Yami Gautam, Anant Nag and Kartik Aryan (Image: IMDb)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Tue 2026-09-22 13:38 IST

The 72nd National Film Awards are set to take place on September 22, bringing some of the biggest names in Indian cinema together at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia, Gujarat. President Droupadi Murmu will present the honours recognising achievements in Indian cinema for 2024. This year’s ceremony is also notable because it is being held outside Delhi, with the government planning to take future editions to different parts of the country.

From veteran actor Anant Nag receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award to Mammootty and Kartik Aaryan sharing the Best Actor honour, several major names will be in the spotlight. Yami Gautam, Randeep Hooda and films such as Article 370, Bramayugam and Chandu Champion are also among the major awardees.

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When And Where Are The National Film Awards 2026?

The 72nd National Film Awards ceremony will be held on September 22, 2026, at Ekta Nagar, Kevadia, Gujarat, near the Statue of Unity. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 3 PM IST. President Droupadi Murmu will present the awards to the winners.

The move to Gujarat marks a departure from the long-standing practice of holding the ceremony in Delhi. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has said that future editions will also be taken to different states and cities.

Where To Watch National Film Awards 2026 Live?

For viewers unable to attend the ceremony in Gujarat, the 72nd National Film Awards will be streamed live online. DD National’s YouTube channel will stream the ceremony from 3 PM onwards on September 22. The event can therefore be watched online as the winners receive their honours.

The ceremony will feature the presentation of awards across several categories, making the live stream particularly significant for fans following the major winners.

Anant Nag To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Veteran actor Anant Nag will be one of the biggest names at this year’s ceremony as he receives the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024. The Government of India announced the honour in recognition of his contribution to Indian cinema and a career spanning more than five decades. The award will be presented to him at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony in Gujarat.

Anant Nag has had a long career particularly associated with Kannada cinema, while also appearing in films across Indian languages. His Dadasaheb Phalke honour will be one of the major moments of the ceremony.

Mammootty And Kartik Aaryan To Share Best Actor Honour

The Best Actor award will be shared by Mammootty for Bramayugam and Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion. For Mammootty, the honour adds another National Film Award to an already distinguished career. For Kartik, it marks his first National Film Award for his performance as Murlikant Petkar in Chandu Champion.

The two actors being recognised in the same category is among the notable talking points surrounding this year’s ceremony.

Yami Gautam, Randeep Hooda And Major Films In Focus

Yami Gautam will receive the Best Actress award for Article 370, which has also been named Best Feature Film. Meanwhile, Randeep Hooda has been selected for Best Debut Director for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Other major films receiving honours include Kalki 2898 AD, Amaran, Pushpa: The Rule Part-02, Stree 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Maharaja, among others.

A total of 92 winners are being honoured at the 72nd National Film Awards, celebrating achievements across different areas of Indian cinema.

ALSO READ: Arhaan Khan Breaks Silence On Bigg Boss Controversy: Salman Khan’s Rashami Desai Confrontation And Career Fallout

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Anant Nag To Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan And Yami Gautam: Big Names To Watch At National Film Awards 2026 — Watch Live
Tags: National Film Awards 2026

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Anant Nag To Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan And Yami Gautam: Big Names To Watch At National Film Awards 2026 — Watch Live
Anant Nag To Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan And Yami Gautam: Big Names To Watch At National Film Awards 2026 — Watch Live
Anant Nag To Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan And Yami Gautam: Big Names To Watch At National Film Awards 2026 — Watch Live
Anant Nag To Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan And Yami Gautam: Big Names To Watch At National Film Awards 2026 — Watch Live
Anant Nag To Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan And Yami Gautam: Big Names To Watch At National Film Awards 2026 — Watch Live

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