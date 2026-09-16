Anant Nag To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024; Legendary Actor’s Five-Decade Journey Gets Its Biggest Honour

Veteran actor Anant Nag has been named the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024, India’s highest honour for contribution to cinema. The announcement was made by the Press Information Bureau on Wednesday, September 16, with the government recognising the actor’s contribution to Indian cinema and his illustrious journey spanning more than five decades.

The award will be presented at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony on September 22, 2026, at Ekta Nagar (Kevadia), Gujarat. President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to present the National Film Awards at the ceremony.

🎬THE DADASAHEB PHALKE AWARD 2024 GOES TO… Shri ANANT NAG On the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee, the Government of India is pleased to announce that the Actor will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024 for his contribution… pic.twitter.com/3WKnWZDGs0 — PIB India (@PIB_India) September 16, 2026

PM Modi Congratulates Anant Nag

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Anant Nag on the honour. In a post on X, Modi praised the actor’s “effortless performances, remarkable versatility and brilliance” and said his work had left a strong mark on Indian cinema, particularly Kannada cinema.

The Prime Minister also highlighted Nag’s ability to bring “rare depth and authenticity” to the different characters he portrayed, calling the award a richly deserved honour for the veteran artist.

Congratulations to the legendary Anant Nag Ji on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. For several decades, his effortless performances, remarkable versatility and brilliance have left a very strong mark on Indian cinema, particularly Kannada cinema. In whichever role he… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2026

Anant Nag’s 50-Year Journey In Cinema

Anant Nag made his feature-film debut with the Kannada film Sankalp in 1973, before appearing in Shyam Benegal’s Ankur in 1974. Over the years, he established himself as one of Kannada cinema’s most versatile performers while also working across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Marathi films. His filmography spans more than 300 films, while his work has also extended to theatre and television. For Hindi-speaking audiences, he is particularly remembered for his association with Malgudi Days. His later film credits include Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu, Raajakumara and the KGF franchise.

Nag completed 50 years in cinema in 2023, marking a career that has moved between parallel cinema, mainstream Kannada films and television.

From Padma Bhushan To Dadasaheb Phalke Award

The latest honour comes shortly after another major recognition. Anant Nag was conferred the Padma Bhushan in 2025 for his contribution to Indian cinema. The official Padma citation described him as a veteran Kannada film actor known for his versatility and contribution to Indian cinema over five decades.

With the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Nag now joins the list of Indian cinema’s most distinguished lifetime achievers. The previous recipient was Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who received the award for 2023 at the 71st National Film Awards in 2025.