Ananya Panday ringed in her 20th birthday on October 30. She celebrated her birthday with family members and friends. Earlier in the day, her several photographs with her family surfaced on the Internet. Later in the evening, she partied with her BFFs Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan. Paparazzi clicked them endlessly as they stepped outside the Bastian restaurant. Various photos and videos are doing the rounds from the same.

Ananya looks beautiful in her black strapped top and multi-coloured shimmery skirt. The 20-year-old Bollywood newbie kept her long tresses open. With minimal accessories and dewy makeup, she looks gorgeous. She matched her outfit with black stilletos.

In case you are searching an outfit for a disco themed party, her attire is apt for the same. Her elegant smile and grace added charm in her appearance. Her BFFs Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor also equally looked beautiful in her outfits. Suhana wore a sky blue balloon top with denims. While Shanaya chose to wear all black outfit.

A day before her birthday, she received a birthday gift from her parents. She received a dog named Astro. She shared its photographs in an Instagram story. In the photo, both of them looks super adorable together.

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be seen in Student of The Year 2 along with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria under the banner of Dharma productions.

