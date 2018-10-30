Ananya Panday birthday photos: Bollywood's upcoming star Ananya Panday daughter of senior actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday turned 20 on October 30 2018. There were no big celebrations only a small family gathering with her cousins Alanna Panday, Ahaan Panday, Karan Jai Singh, Bhavana Panday and uncle Chikki Panday.

Ananya Panday birthday photos: Student Of the Year 2 actress celebrates with family

Another b-town starlet is about to make her Bollywood debut and needless to say excitement is in the air. Student of the Year 2 actress Ananya Panday, daughter of actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday turned 20 on October 30 2018. While we were guessing there will be a birthday bash, the Panday clan ringed in their princess big day with a small family gathering with cousins Alanna Panday, Ahaan Panday, Karan Jai Singh, Bhavana Panday, and uncle Chikki Panday.

A day prior to Ananya’s birthday, she recieved a special gift from her mom Bhavana Panday, she surprised her daughter with a cut little labrador puppy. Checlk out her pre birthday bash photos here:

Talking about the picture uploaded by aunt Deanne Panday, Ananya can be seen posing for the camera in a loose grey dress, she has paired off her comfortable look with black sneakers. She has kept her makeup subtle and her hair down. Workwise Ananya will be seen making her debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff and tara Sutaria. Directed by Punit Malhotra. it will mark the second sequel of Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s 2012 starrer student of the year. The film is set to hit the silver screens in may 2019.

Here are some photos of the budding actress which are making rounds on social media :

