After the makers of Student of the Year 2 decided to postpone the release date to May 10, 2018, the next-gen star Ananya Panday will be making her entry in the B-town with Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin.

2018 has been an interesting year for the next-gen stars of Bollywood. After Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter showcased their talent and worth in Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak, the B-town is eagerly waiting for the Bollywood debut of Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan and Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday.

While Sara Ali Khan-starrer Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput has been postponed for a 2019 release, the diva is still slated to make her Bollywood debut with Rohit Shetty’s Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh. However, Ananya would have to wait a little longer to shine at the cinema screens as the makers of her debut film Student Of The Year 2 have postponed the release date of the film. Starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria along with Ananya, Student of the year 2 will now hit the screens on May 10, 2019.

If the latest reports are to believed, Ananya will be making her Bollywood debut with Ranbeer Singh’s Gully Boy and not Student of the year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff. The reports further state that Ananya will be seen making a cameo in the film. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin in prominent roles. The film will hit the screens on February 14, 2018.

Talking about Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria-starrer Student of the year 2, the film is directed by Punit Malhotra and will be bankrolled by Dharma Productions. Former students Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan will also be seen making a cameo in the film.

