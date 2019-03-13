Shroff siblings organised a Matrix Fight Night yesterday which was witnessed by many Bollywood celebrities. Many Bollywood celebrities including Tiger & Krishna, Ayesha Shroff, Disha Patani, Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday, Prateik Babbar and his wife Sanya Sagar, Athiya Shetty and others graced the red carpet of the Matrix Fight Night.

Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff have ventured into promoting martial arts in India. They had organized a Matrix Fight Night in Mumbai city on Tuesday night which was attended by many celebs. Many Bollywood celebrities including Tiger & Krishna, Ayesha Shroff, Disha Patani, Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday, Prateik Babbar and his wife Sanya Sagar, Athiya Shetty and others graced the red carpet of the Matrix Fight Night.

The Matrix Fight Night promotion is slated to showcase four promotional nights throughout the year in order to create awareness of Mixed martial arts in India. 14 fighters from across had flown down in the city for this first of its kind fight night.

The event started with a mesmerizing performance of the Aerial acrobatics, after which the fights commenced. The theme song for the fight night is from Tiger’s blockbuster Baaghi 2 ‘Get Ready To Fight’. Tiger and Krishna Shroff have time and again been treating the fans with fitness goals. A testimony of which was recently witnessed with a joint venture of the chain of gyms in Mumbai called ‘MMA Matrix”.

Tiger Shroff is undeniably one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. Since Tiger took to mixed martial arts at the age of five, sister Krishna Shroff admits she too was driven towards the sport.

While Tiger Shroff has showcased his power packed action avatar in various films, Krishna Shroff’s fitness regime has been grabbing the attention of followers. Giving testimony of passion and dedication, avid practitioners of martial arts, Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff’s Matrix fight night provides a brand new impetus to MMA in India.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More