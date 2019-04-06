The next-gen actor Ananya Panday who will be seen making her acting debut with Karan Johar's Student of the year 2 opposite Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff recently posted a series of pictures where she is sharing the news of being the cover girl of Elle magazine April edition!

The recent cover announcement of Elle India Magazine has raised the excitement among the netizens as the next cover star of the renowned magazine is all set to make a splash. The magazine posted a picture on their social media handle stating, Prepped and primed, our April cover star is on the cusp of near-certain superstardom. Luckily, she’s ready for it.

The next cover star is happened to be one of the youngest actresses in the industry and a social media sensation who is all set to mark her Bollywood debut soon. The actress has amassed a huge fan following even before stepping her feet in Bollywood and has earned the title of ‘Teen Obsession’. A regular amongst the paparazzi the social media sensation has generated immense buzz ahead of her first release.

Banking upon her popularity, brands have already started lining up before the actress making her one of the most sought after name in the masses. Emerging as the youngest brand ambassador of a leading cosmetic brand Elle India’s next magazine cover star has bagged multiple endorsements even before her silver screen debut. Ananya Panday who is all set to make her acting debut with Karan Johar’s production Student Of The Year 2 opposite debutant Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff.

Talking about the magazine cover Ananya Panday is all decked up in a colorful Tommy Hilfiger satin pantsuit. Taking to her official Instagram handle Ananaya Panday wrote Happy Happy Happy and Grateful grateful Grateful. Super super blessed.

On the work front, Ananya Panday has already signed another movie ahead of the release of Student of The Year 2- Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Take a look at the photo here:

