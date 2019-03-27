Ananya Panday will be making her Bollywood debut this year with Karan Johar's movie Student of the Year 2 opposite debutant Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. The movie Studnet of The year 2 will mark as the second part of the hit movie which starred Alia Bhatt, Siddharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan in lead roles. Ananya Panday will also feature opposite Kartik Aaryan in Pati Patni aur Woh.

Bollywood’s teenage obsession Ananya Panday is setting the ball rolling for Bollywood with her first release Student of The Year, the actress, however, has already bagged her second film and has completed the first schedule of the same. Donning two distinct avatars for her films Student of The Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya Panday has piqued the interest of the audience with her varied looks.

Ananya Panday will be seen as the uber stylish chic of the college in her debut film ‘Student of The Year’, while in her second film ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh, the actress will slip into the character of a girl next door.

Sporting cool tracks and hoodies, Ananya Panday is the latest kid on the block as she plays a student in her debut film. Graduating further, Ananya will be seen as the love interest of Kartik Aaryan in her second film. One of the youngest actresses in the industry, Ananya Panday has amassed a huge fan following even before stepping her feet in Bollywood and has earned the title of ‘Teenage obsession’. A regular amongst the paparazzi, Ananya Panday has generated immense buzz ahead of her first release.

Banking upon her popularity, brands have already started lining up before the actress making her one of the most sought after name in the masses. Emerging as the youngest brand ambassador of a leading cosmetic brand, Ananya Panday has bagged multiple endorsements even before her silver screen debut.

After a remarkable appearance at the coveted talk show Koffee With Karan, Ananya has just added to her fandom with her bubbly, outspoken and honest personality. With ‘Student of The Year’ and ‘Pati, Patni Aur Woh’, Ananya Panday promises diverse characters with varied traits of her personality.

Take a look at some of the hottest pictures of the Student of the year 2 star here:

