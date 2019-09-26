Khaali Peeli star Ananya Panday spoke about her co-star Ishaan Khatter and said she was dying to work with him after she saw his work in Beyond The Clouds.

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter on their social media made an announcement about their upcoming Ali Abbas Zafar’s project Khaali Peeli. The film is a romantic thriller and the actors revealed their first look from the film. Ananya and Ishaan were looking sizzling hot in the poster and shared hot chemistry which was clear from the poster.

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Ananya said that she was really excited to work with Ishaan. She also revealed that her character in the film Khaali Peeli is completely different from her previous role in SOTY 2 and her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Ananya said that she put efforts in her new character and even learned a new lingo for her new project Khaali Peeli. She added, that she used to practice her lines while she was shooting in Lucknow for her upcoming film, Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Ananya said, that she was dying to work with Ishan after seeing his work in Beyond The Clouds. She further added that she hopes Ishan’s energy reflects in her work too. She was all praises for Ishaan and said he is a very talented actor and they both are young and it is fun to work with him and there is a lot of youth energy in the sets.

The film Khaali Peeli is being directed by Maqbool Khan and is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is all set to hit the cinemas on June 12, 2020.

Ananya Panday will be seen in her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and i9s a remake of 1978 film. The film is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App