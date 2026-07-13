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Home > Entertainment News > Ananya Panday Joins Pitbull’s Record-Breaking London Concert After Wimbledon; ‘We Made History’

Ananya Panday Joins Pitbull’s Record-Breaking London Concert After Wimbledon; ‘We Made History’

After a stylish appearance at Wimbledon 2026, Ananya Panday headed to Pitbull's BST Hyde Park concert in London, where she became part of a Guinness World Records moment as more than 22,000 fans dressed like the global music icon.

Ananya Panday (Photo: X)
Ananya Panday (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-07-13 16:54 IST

Actor Ananya Panday had an eventful weekend in London, going from the elegance of Wimbledon to the high-energy atmosphere of Pitbull’s BST Hyde Park concert, where she unexpectedly became part of a Guinness World Records achievement. After attending the men’s singles semi-final at the All England Club on July 10, Ananya made her way to Hyde Park for Pitbull’s much-talked-about performance. The actor later shared a series of unseen photos and videos from the concert on Instagram, calling the experience one for the history books.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Ooooooh I want the time of my liiiiifeeee, and we broke a Guinness Book of World Record and made HISTORY. Love u @pitbull.”

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What record did Pitbull’s concert set?

The concert became more than just a musical spectacle after 22,141 fans turned up wearing bald caps, black suits and aviator sunglasses, recreating Pitbull’s instantly recognisable look. The gathering officially set a Guinness World Record for the largest assembly of people wearing bald caps, comfortably surpassing the previous record of around 2,000 participants.

The idea originated from a viral TikTok trend started by creator Jack Remmington and was later backed by BBC Radio 1’s Greg James, eventually turning into one of the biggest fan-led moments in recent concert history. Videos circulating online showed Ananya dancing with thousands of fans to Pitbull’s chartbuster Rain Over Me, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

Ananya’s stylish Wimbledon appearance

Earlier that day, Ananya attended the Wimbledon semi-finals in a scarlet Ralph Lauren Marigot Cotton-Blend Poplin midi dress, paired with a Chanel tweed flap bag and tan strappy heels.

Calling it a “Perfect day at Wimbledon,” the actor shared glimpses from the prestigious tennis tournament before heading to Hyde Park for a completely different experience.

What’s next for Ananya Panday?

On the work front, Ananya has a busy slate ahead. The actor will next be seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri alongside Kartik Aaryan, one of the most anticipated romantic entertainers in Bollywood’s upcoming lineup. She also has Chand Mera Dil with Lakshya in the pipeline, further expanding her growing filmography.

From watching world-class tennis to witnessing a Guinness World Record unfold at one of London’s biggest concerts, Ananya’s weekend turned into a memorable mix of fashion, music and history.

ALSO READ: Who Is Jasmine Sandlas? The Voice Behind Dhurandhar Songs Who Just Introduced Her Fiancé To The World

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Ananya Panday Joins Pitbull’s Record-Breaking London Concert After Wimbledon; ‘We Made History’
Ananya Panday Joins Pitbull’s Record-Breaking London Concert After Wimbledon; ‘We Made History’
Ananya Panday Joins Pitbull’s Record-Breaking London Concert After Wimbledon; ‘We Made History’
Ananya Panday Joins Pitbull’s Record-Breaking London Concert After Wimbledon; ‘We Made History’

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