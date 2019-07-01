An alleged schoolmate claimed that SOTY 2 actor, Ananya Panday lied about her admission to the University of Southern California. She wanted to ignore online bullying but it affected people around her. In response to bullying, she has launched So Positive, a Digital Social Responsibility initiative yesterday.

Soty 2 actor, Ananya Panday was bullied by an alleged schoolmate. She claimed that the actor lied about her admission to the University of Southern California. But the actor produced the proof of her admission and put down the accusations. The episode fumed up because of social media and many people believed the girl.

The actor stood up to the bully because her parents felt very bad that their daughter tried hard to get into the college. Everybody is a prey of this evil practice. However, the celebrities are mocked at regularly. Besides a massive fan base, they are trolled down by critics.

In the begging of her career, Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday has faced cyberbullying. In response to bullying, Ananya along with other likeminded people have started a Digital Social Responsibility initiative So Positive. It aims at creating and spreading awareness about cyberbullying.

So positive was launched yesterday and aims at extending support and guiding people to collaborate with government officials. Ananya mentioned that she started this initiative because it is relevant as trolling and bullying has become a norm on social media and people aren’t aware of the ways to deal with it.

Ananya added that through the initiative, she wants to build a community which is against social media bullying. She will be posting details about bullying and also put out information about what people can do to report bullying. They would lobby for social media empathy and constructive criticism with this initiative. She will also give out numbers of certain counselors who they can get in touch with.

