Ananya Panday launches So Positive initiative to take on social media trolling, receives praise by Bollywood: Ananya Panday on Sunday launched So Positive initiative to take on social media trolling.

Ananya Panday launches So Positive initiative to take on social media trolling, receives praise by Bollywood: Bollywood stars are not new to online trolling. Ananya Pandey, who recently made a debut in the film industry with Student of The Year 2, was one of such actors to face online trolls. The actor has been trolled for her appearance, personality and various other reason. However, the actor has decided not to make peace with the fact and is all set to take on her trollers. On World Social Media Day today, Ananya launched her new initiative So Positive (SO+), which is aimed at creating awareness about social media bullying.

In a video explaining her initiative, Ananya narrated her ordeal with the online trolls. She said, from calling her too thin to a product of nepotism, the trolls have been too brutal to her. She added that she has even been described as a fashion disaster by trolls. Reports said that SO+ is an initiative supported by data, research and behavioural statistics that fight against online trolling.

Soon after the actor announced the initiative, the entire Bollywood came out to support the actor. Karan Johar, Ishaan Khatter, Dia Mirza, Kiara Advani, Mallika Dua, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Aparshakti Khurana have extended their support to the actor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App