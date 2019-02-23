All set to make her Bollywood debut, Ananya Panday recently took to her Instagram account to share her shaadi.com profile picture with her fans. The actress-to-be has garnered a huge fan base without even making her debut. The actress was later seen at the popular talk show Koffee with Karan with her co-stars Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff from the upcoming film Student Of the Year 2.

Ananya Panday is all pepped up to make her Bollywood debut with Punit Malhotra’s Student of the Year 2, which will also feature. Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. While she is still months away from appearing on the big screen, the upcoming actress is already a sensation on social media. Panday has garnered over 1.2 million followers on Instagram and is a favourite oh her fans when it comes to her outlandish posts.

Lately, the SOTY 2 actress-to-be has posted her latest photo in which, she is looking gorgeous and has fans drooling over it. However, it is her caption that has everyone gossiping about i.e. ‘My shaadi.com profile photo’ and her fans are going berzerk.

Ananya had recently appeared in an episode of Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan season 6 and looked as ravishing as ever. Ananya Panday shared the Koffee couch with her Student Of The Year 2 co-stars Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. On the show, she revealed that Tara often gives her vocabulary lessons. Not only did she win the Koffee Hamper with her answers full of fire but also made a number of revelations on the show, such as the fact that she and her girl gang (Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya) used to play KWK as kids.

She also disclosed that she finds Kartik Aaryan cute. The two actors will be seen starring in the revamped version of Pati, Patni Aur Woh.

