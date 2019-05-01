Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria are leaving no stone unturned to amp up the fashion quotient at the promotions of their upcoming film Student of the year 2. In their latest photos, Ananya can be seen stealing hearts in an orange crop top with a matching skirt while Tara looks ravishing in a white crop top paired with denim and monochrome heels.

Counting days to their big Bollywood debut, the next-gen stars Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming film Student of the year 2 alongside co-star Tiger Shroff. From releasing peppy and fun songs like The Jawaani Song and The Hook Up Song, making explosive statements on Koffee With Karan to putting their fashion foot forward, the duo is leaving no stone unturned to make an impactful entry in Bollywood.

As the duo head to Jaipur to promote Student of the year 2, Ananya and Tara have shared their latest photos that are taking social media by storm. In her latest photo, Ananya can be seen donning a vibrant orange crop top with tie detailing and a matching skirt that is accentuating her collar bones and toned midriff. To complete her look, Ananya has opted for white sneakers and dewy makeup.

Tara Sutaria, on the other hand, can be seen raising the hotness quotient in a white off-shoulder crop top with a plunging neckline paired with blue denim and black and white heels. To accessorise her look, Tara has opted for blue earrings and blow-dried hair and sultry makeup. Shared just an hour ago, the photo has already garnered 154, 945 likes and the count is increasing every passing second.

Before their Bollywood debut, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria have also featured on the cover on Hello Magazine. The Instagram account of Hello magazine has revealed two photos of the duo and the duo look surreal on the magazine cover. After Student of the year 2, Tara Sutaria will be seen in films like Marjaavaan alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Sidharth Malhotra and RX100 alongside Ahan Shetty. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday has been roped in for Pati Patni Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

