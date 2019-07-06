Ananya Panday, who made her Bollywood debut this year with the film Student of the year 2, is all set to start shooting for the last schedule of her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh. In her latest interaction, she has revealed that she has to gain 5 kg for Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actor also spoke about her best friend Suhana Khan's anticipated Bollywood debut.

She recently opened up about the challenge to a news portal and said that gaining 5 kgs was not easy for her as it is not about eating whatever you like. The weight gain required her to eat in every 2 hours and increase her protein intake. Ananya revealed that she followed a strict diet and her Pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala followed up on what she ate.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh was also recently asked about her best friend Suhana Khan’s Bollywood debut. Responding to the same, Ananya said that she will enter the film industry whenever she wants to. Ananya is currently going to a film school in NYC. Therefore, she would finish her education first, make the most of it and act when she comes back. Ananya added that Suhana is very talented and she just cannot wait.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is being helmed by Mudassar Aziz and bankrolled under the banner T-Series and BR Studios. The film stars Ananya Panday alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. According to latest reports, the star cast of Pati Patni Aur Woh will now shoot for the film in Lucknow for 2 months. This will also mark the last schedule of the film. Pati Patni Aur Woh will hit the silver screens on December 6, 2019.

