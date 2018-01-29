Ananya Panday is hitting headlines and has created buzz in B-Town for her look

Chunky Panday’s glamourous daughter Ananya Panday has been hitting headlines for a while now for her elegance and acting skills. The hot diva is all set to rock the Tinsel town with her debut Student of The Year2. The star kid made her way beating other two celeb stars with her acting skills has stunned everyone as she auditioned for the movie. The celeb who never shies away from making heads turn with her gorgeous appearance looks pretty every time she appears to the public.

The movie is a sequel to the 2012 hit and the celeb is to star opposite Tiger Shroff as Karan Johar has decided to cast her for his movie. The movie will be directed by Punit Malhotra which is set to produce by Karan. The celeb is also making rounds on the internet for her style statement and her Instagram account shows some of her bold and hot avatars. With a huge number of fans following, her admirers are waiting for her debut. Let’s get a glimpse of few of the glam doll Ananya Panday’s hot, sexy, and most beautiful Instagram pictures:

Ananya Panday looks gorgeous as she relaxes on the couch

Ananya Panday in a nude makeup is absolutely stuuning

Ananya Panday in a little designer dress steals the show

Ananya Panday teams up her casual look with an army printed pullover

Ananya Panday in a pair of denim shorts is too adorable to handle

Ananya Panday in her best tiny dress carries herself elegantly

Ananya Panday in an off-shoulder crop top stuns her fans

Ananya Panday in stylish bodycon looks elegant

Ananya Panday flaunts her elegant backless dress

Ananya Panday in a traditional attire has got all the charm to stun us

#ananyapanday A post shared by Ananya Panday Fp 👑| Karen (@ananyapandayfp) on Dec 25, 2017 at 3:38am PST

Most awesome #ananyapanday A post shared by Ananya Panday Fp 👑| Karen (@ananyapandayfp) on Oct 5, 2017 at 4:49am PDT

#ananyapanday #ananyapandayfp A post shared by Ananya Panday Fp 👑| Karen (@ananyapandayfp) on Jan 17, 2018 at 6:44am PST

💖💖 A post shared by Ananya Panday Fp 👑| Karen (@ananyapandayfp) on Dec 23, 2017 at 7:18am PST